The World Health Organization (WHO) has demanded "unhindered access" to Douma in Syria, to check reports from its partners that 500 people have been affected by a chemical attack there.

The Syrian government denies being behind any chemical attack.

The US has threatened a "forceful" response to reports of an attack but Russia has called this a "pretext" to attack its ally, Syria.

The WHO said more than 70 people had reportedly died after the attack.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.