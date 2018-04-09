Several people have died or were injured after a military airport in Syria came under missile attack, the country's state media reported.

State news agency SANA said several missiles struck the Tayfur airbase, also known as T4, near the city of Homs in the early hours of Monday.

Details are still emerging and it is not clear who is responsible.

It follows international alarm over a suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma.

US president Donald Trump branded Syria's President Assad an "animal" on Sunday, warning that he, along with allies Iran and Russia, had a "big price to pay".

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

Mr Trump and France's President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement the same day vowing to "coordinate a strong, joint response" to the alleged attack.

But US officials have denied launching a missile attack.

"At this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"However, we continue to closely watch the situation and support the ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable."

Syria's state news agency initially called the reported missile strike on the Tayfur airfield a "suspected US attack," but later dropped the reference to the US.

In April 2017, the US fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syria's Shayrat military airfield in response to a chemical weapons attack on a different rebel-held town, Khan Sheikhoun.

Israel carried out major strikes on Syrian targets earlier this year.

What happened in Douma?

Medical sources say dozens of people were killed on Saturday in the attack on Douma, in the Eastern Ghouta region.

One video, recorded by rescue workers known as the White Helmets, shows a number of men, women and children lying lifeless inside a house, many with foam at their mouths.

However, it has not been possible to verify independently what actually happened, or the actual number of dead.

Both Syria and Russia deny a chemical attack took place, and have reached an evacuation deal with the rebels who hold Douma.

The UN Security Council is expected to discuss the crisis on Monday.