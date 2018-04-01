Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption A deal has been reached to allow seriously injured people to leave the besieged Eastern Ghouta region

A deal has been reached to evacuate critically injured people from Douma, the last rebel-held town in Syria's Eastern Ghouta region, reports say.

The agreement follows negotiations between the rebel group Jaish al-Islam, civic leaders and Russia.

The wounded will be taken to Idlib, which is still in rebel hands.

Talks are continuing to spare Douma from a military offensive by the Syrian army and its allies, who currently surround it.

What do we know about the deal?

The rebels in Douma have denied they are negotiating an evacuation deal for the tens of thousands of civilians still living.

However, the wounded will be allowed to leave under an agreement made with the Russian military late on Saturday, Reuters news agency says.

The rebels hope the talks will secure them the right to remain in Douma under Moscow's protection.

How many people have already left the Eastern Ghouta?

After six weeks of bombardment, thousands of rebels have withdrawn to the northern town of Idlib under a safe passage agreement.

The Syrian army has urged those still holding out in Douma to leave or face a full-scale offensive.

Tens of thousands of people have now left the suburbs east of Syria's capital, Damascus, which were once home to almost two million.

In a televised statement on Saturday, a military spokesman said the army had brought security to the capital, and safeguarded its links to the rest of the country.

The Syrian army offers defeated rebels a choice between switching sides, or giving up their guns and relocating to government-controlled zones.