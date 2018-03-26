Image copyright Reuters Image caption TV images showed emergency services at sites where missile debris landed

Saudi forces say they have shot down seven missiles launched into Saudi territory by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Three of the missiles were fired at the capital, Riyadh, and one person was killed when fragments landed in a suburb, officials say.

Sunday saw the third anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition's intervention in Yemen's civil war.

Houthi rebels said they had been aiming at a number of locations, including Riyadh's international airport.

The coalition accuses Iran of supplying the Houthis with the missiles, a claim denied by Tehran.

"This aggressive and hostile action by the Iran-backed Houthi group proves that the Iranian regime continues to support the armed group with military capabilities," said coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki.

He added: "The firing of multiple ballistic missiles towards cities is a serious development."

Witnesses in Riyadh reported hearing explosions overhead and seeing smoke.

Saudi state news agency SPA said missiles had also been fired at the southern cities of Najran, Jizan and Khamis Mushait.

Houthi rebels have fired dozens of missiles into Saudi Arabia in recent months.

Iran denies arming the rebels, who have been fighting a war against Yemen's government and the Saudi-led coalition since March 2015.

Tehran says the missile launches are "independent actions" in response to Saudi-led coalition aggression.