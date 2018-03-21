Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Israel released images purportedly showing the suspected reactor during the 2007 air raid

Israel's military has formally admitted that it destroyed a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007.

It said the air raid in the eastern Deir-al-Zour region had removed "an emerging existential threat to Israel and the entire region".

It said the reactor was close to being completed. It is long been thought Israel was responsible, but it never acknowledged this until now.

Syria has repeatedly denied that the bombed site was a nuclear reactor.

The admission comes after Israeli military censors lifted an order banning officials from discussing the operation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said in the past that the site was "very likely" to have been a nuclear reactor.

It has also suggested that it was being built with the help of North Korea.

Syria, which has joined the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, has denied this.

What did Israel's army say?

It released newly declassified materials related to the air raid on 5-6 September 2007.

They included what Israel says was footage of the strike on the al-Kubar facility in Syria's desert region, as well as photographs of the covert operation.

"On the night between 5-6 September 2007, Israeli Air Force fighter jets successfully struck and destroyed a Syrian nuclear reactor in development," the Israeli army said in a statement.

"The reactor was close to being completed."

Israel said four F-16 and four F-15 fighter jets bombed the facility.

Why is Israel going public now?

At the time of the attack it was clearly in Israel's interests to have a lack of clarity over who was behind the incident - to deter Bashar al-Assad's regime from having open grounds for retaliation.

A blackout was imposed on Israeli media, and stories concerning the affair were censored or sat on for years to come - although it was freely discussed in the foreign media.

But as fears of Syrian retaliation dimmed, official reticence about the event eased, with censors finally relaxing restrictions over a decade later.

And Israeli ministers now say the attack serves as a present-day message to its enemies - foremost among them its arch-enemy Iran, whose influence Israel fears is growing.

"The operation and its success made clear that Israel will never allow nuclear weaponry to be in the hands of those who threaten its existence - Syria then, and Iran today," Intelligence Minister Israel Katz said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Israel has recently intensified its warnings over the growing military presence of Iran in Syria.

In February, Israeli jets carried out air strikes on Syrian and Iranian military targets operating inside Syria.