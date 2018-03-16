Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The incident happened near the Jewish settlement of Mevo Dotan

The Israeli military says two of its soldiers have been killed after a Palestinian man deliberately drove his car into a group of Israelis in the north of the occupied West Bank.

The incident happened near the Jewish settlement of Mevo Dotan, west of the Palestinian town of Jenin.

Two other soldiers were injured in the incident, reports said.

The driver fled from the scene but was later detained. Reports said he was lightly injured.

A Palestinian terrorist ran over IDF soldiers who were securing routes adjacent to the community of Mevo Dotan, west of Jenin. The terrorist was injured and was taken to the hospital. He is being questioned. IDF troops are searching the area

The incident happened amid high tension on Friday after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which dominates the Gaza Strip, called for protests to mark 100 days since US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

There were clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters in several cities in the West Bank.

Hamas hailed the car-ramming incident but did not say it was behind it.

The Israeli military said the soldiers had been securing routes near the settlement of Mevo Dotan.

The settlements are considered illegal under international law, though Israel disputes this.

The US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital has been welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but has infuriated Palestinians.

The declaration broke with decades of US neutrality on the issue and put it out of step with the rest of the international community.

Last month the US said it would open its new embassy in the city in May.

More than 30 Palestinians and four Israelis have been killed in violence since Mr Trump's declaration, AFP reported.