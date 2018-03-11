A Turkish plane with at least 11 people on board has crashed in western Iran, Iranian media report.

The private jet crashed near the city of Shahr-e Kord in in the western province of Chahrmahal-Bakhtiyari, according to state broadcaster IRINN.

An emergency services spokesman told the channel that the plane came down in a mountainous area and caught fire.

It was reportedly travelling from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul. Details of casualties remain unknown.

"We can confirm that a Turkish private jet while passing through our airspace disappeared from the radar and crashed near Shahr-e Kord," a spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation told state television.

Reza Jafarzadeh, who is head of the organisation, said the plane was carrying eight passengers and three crew members.

Last month, a plane carrying 66 people came down in Iran's Zagros mountains which are also in the west of the country.

The Aseman Airlines plane, en route from Tehran to the south-western city of Yasuj, came down near the city of Semirom in Isfahan province.