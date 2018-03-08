The Cultural Frontline: Is this a Golden Age for Arab Film?

Wednesday, April 25, 7pm

SPECIAL EVENT:

The Cultural Frontline brings together award-winning Arab filmmakers to discuss whether we now live in a golden age for Arab film. We explore how great directors from across the region tell extraordinary stories during turbulent times. What has led to the blossoming of so much talent, what does the future hold and how does this era compare to great periods of the past? Join us for a discussion of the past and a vision for the future of film in the Arab world….

This panel discussion will be hosted by BBC World Service journalist, Nawal AlMaghafi

The Cultural Frontline showcases artists from around the world producing ground breaking work that addresses the most pressing topical, social, cultural and political issues that we face.

