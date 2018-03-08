Those Who RemainMonday, April 23, 7.30pm

This screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director, Eliane Raheb.

Those Who Remain - feature documentary by Eliane Raheb90', Lebanon, Arabic with English subtitles (2016) UK Premiere

Haykal is a farmer in Akkar, just a few kilometres from Syria in the mountains of Northern Lebanon. Though quiet and pastoral, Akkar has a complex geopolitical situation and a long history marred by sectarian tensions originating from the Lebanese Civil War. Inhabited by Christian Maronites, Sunni and Shia Muslims instability is rife. With the progress of war in Syria, the area becomes a thoroughfare for smugglers, land ownership has come into question and power grabs have increased tensions. Haykal keeps away from complications, instead building his children a house for an uncertain future. Close ups flora and fauna of North Lebanon and intimate conversations with Haykal and his friends expose minute details that illuminate a greater geopolitical picture as one man struggles to defend coexistence on the land he loves.