300 MilesSunday, April 22, 7pm

This screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film's producer, Eyad ElMokdad.

300 Miles - feature documentary by Orwa AlMokdad90', Syria, Arabic with English subtitles (2016) UK Premiere

There are 300 miles between Orwa and his niece, Nour. As he conducts interviews and shoots sequences for this film in rebel-held Eastern Aleppo, she shoots a video diary to send to him from government-controlled Daraa. ISIS, the Free Syrian Army (FSA), Assad's regime and other groups control different areas; borders have been redrawn; checkpoints have been placed; frontlines keep shifting; and the war leads Syria deeper into a fog of uncertainty. Orwa exposes us to the human side of this conflict and through him we meet Adnan, an activist and Abu Yarob, a leader of an FSA fighter unit, hearing their compulsions and persuasions, aims and hopes. Continuous unedited shots from a hand held camera in proximity of the fighting are juxtaposed by Nour's more stable and innocent self-reflections. Nour, Adnan, Abu Yarob, and Orwa himself try to answer their own questions, narrating the senselessness of war and destruction in the perpetual chaos that surrounds them.