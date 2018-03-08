Whose CountrySunday, April 22, 4pm

This screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director, Mohamed Siam

Whose Country - feature documentary by Mohamed Siam60', Egypt, Arabic with English subtitles (2017) UK Premiere

Shot over three years - from the start of the protests in 2011 till the removal of ex-President Morsi in 2013, director Mohamed Siam comes face-to-face with a group of Cairo policemen and poses questions that have haunted them: whose system are they working for and who does it protect? As the filmmaker gains the policemen's trust, they share their stories of corruption and abuse within the security forces that uphold the turbulent political landscape. With sympathetic narration, the young filmmaker not only reveals links between police injustice and the 2011 uprisings, but also how this injustice led to dissent amongst the police's lower ranks. With the policemen blaming "the system" for making them commit the acts that they have, the filmmaker is forced to confront his own morality and guilt through his conversations.