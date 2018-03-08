Cinematic Reflections: Short Films from Today's Arab World: These accomplished cinematic shorts use drama, animation and comedy to reflect on today's Arab world.Sunday, April 22, 1pm

Following the screening, the directors' of these films will be in conversation with author, curator and film educator, Nadia Denton.

Nocturne in Black - a short film by Jimmy Keyrouz23', Syria, Arabic with English subtitles (2017) UK Premiere

This immaculately shot, high-energy short drama is inspired by a true story. Karim is a young man who continues to play his piano despite ISIS threats during the Syrian civil war. In spite of the despair and daily fear of death, he insists on reminding the people around him that beautiful things persist, and music is one of them. After his piano is destroyed by Jihadists, Karim defiantly rebuilds his beloved instrument, fighting for the material and intangible elements lost during the conflict: art, music and the cultural affinities that make us human.

Silence - a short film by Farnoosh Samadi and Ali Asgari14', Italy, Kurdish/English/Italian with English subtitles (2016)

Fatma and her mother are Kurdish refugees in Italy. On their visit to a doctor, Fatma has to translate the Doctor's diagnosis to her mother but she keeps silent. This sparse short film speaks volumes about the complications of language, the comfort in silence and the uncertainty of life in a strange land.

Burning - a short film by Slimane Bounia18', Algeria, French with English subtitles (2016) London Premiere

Early one morning, back from a fishing trip, Lounes carries a jerry can of petrol with plans to set himself alight. In the surrounding mountains, Rachid, a clandestine cab driver, is taking a village girl Ounissa to Tizi-Ouzou-Sur-Mer, along with a huge frozen fish. As the day goes on, the sun gets hotter but they keep steadfast on their path. By evening, the fish reaches the shore and starts to come back to life! Burning is a tangled and chaotic story of struggling Algerians, much like the frozen fish passing hand to hand through the Kabyle Mountains to the fishing coast, ending up flourishing back to life and diving into the endless water.

Sayeda - a short film by Nesma Zazou15', Egypt, Arabic with English subtitles (2017) European Premiere

A social drama based on true events, this tense story follows an Egyptian mother and her 7-year-old son as they try to get him medical care. They are obstructed by unorganized schedules, chaotic traffic, and physical barriers. Shot on location along the iron fence amidst the bustling noise of Cairo, we see Sayeda and Salah physically struggling to reach their destination. They are desperately searching out a specialist German eye doctor who is about to leave the city, taking with him the boys chance at sight.

Ayny - short film by Ahmed Saleh11', Palestine, Arabic with English subtitles (2016)

Devastated and made homeless by war, a mother is anxious about her two young sons' wellbeing. To keep them safe, she fosters a new love in their life: music. As they venture outside to collect scrap metal to save money for a cherished instrument, the oud, the two boys get trapped in fatal danger. But the strength they inherited from their mother keeps them standing, and the boys keep dreaming. This enchanting animated short film has been the recipient of numerous international awards from the Student Academy Awards (2016) to Film Fest Gent, Belgium (2017), Amarji International Film Festival, Iraq (2017) and the Boston Palestine Film Festival (2017).