Upon the ShadowSaturday, April 21, 8pm

This screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director, Nada Mezni Hafaideh, hosted by Fringe Festival Director, Alex Karotsch.

Upon the Shadow - feature documentary by Nada Mezni Hafaideh80', Tunisia, Arabic/French with English subtitles (2017)

Amina Sboui is back in Tunisia after two years in exile following her time as an activist with Femen. She is now busy writing about her experiences as a women's rights activist and cultivating her safe house for a close group of friends from the LGBT community. Upon the Shadow brings us into this house where we meet Sandra, Ramy, Ayoub, Atef and others as they live their lives, escaping a homophobic society and more hurtfully, their families. They tell us bold stories of facing a world that has rejected them and their hopes for a just culture that doesn't ostracize them for who they fall in love with.