The Ulysses of the 21st CenturySaturday, April 21, 5pm

The Ulysses of the 21st Century - feature documentary by Lidia Garcia PeraltaThis screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director, Lidia Garcia Peralta.71', Morocco, Arabic/English/Spanish/French with English subtitles (2017) UK Premiere

Morocco has one of the highest migration rates in the world with 3 million Moroccans living abroad. Through French colonisation, the Jewish exodus to Palestine and continuous economic migration, Moroccan cinema has witnessed many major migratory milestones. The Ulysses of the 21st Century visits filmmakers who discuss the myth, metaphor and mentality of the migrant as depicted in Moroccan cinema. This dynamic and richly researched documentary whisks us to liminal neighbourhoods in Paris, Tangiers, Gibraltar; from navigating makeshift boats to Europe and then the eventual homecoming, these journeys are the building blocks of history.