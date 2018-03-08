Syrian Focus: non-fiction look at Syria: 5 non-fiction shorts that weave through the experience of the Syrian war today, through the villages, across the borders, in refugee camps and in cities of refuge. Saturday, April 21, 2pm

This screening will be followed by a Q&A with the directors.

One Day in Aleppo - short documentary by Ali Alibrahim 25', Syria, no dialogue (2017) UK Premiere

Aleppo, 2017: It's a city with no food, fuel or water; no place to bury the dead and nowhere to treat the wounded. This observational film brings audiences closer to a quotidian of loss and destruction, exposing the daily life of people trying to live normally. After months of a suffocating siege and daily bombings, they express their hope through small endeavors: children treat ruins like a playground, mothers heat the family bread and stray kittens still get fed. Stark drone photography and personal close-ups expose life in a town of 280,000 civilians who carry on bravely in the face of war.

To Climb the Tree - short documentary by Rafia Salameh21', Syria, Arabic with English subtitles (2016) World Premiere

To Climb the Tree, is a short documentary about AbuSaleh and OmSaleh, a married couple in Damascus. They have lost much during the war in Syria but now a chance to recoup some of their losses shows how their priorities have changed. Among the things that have remained the same however, is undaunted optimism towards their future, their love for each other and the humour they carry with them along the way.

The Day We Left Aleppo - reportage by Hasan Kattan9', Syria, Arabic with English subtitles (2017) UK Premiere

Saleh and Marwa are a young couple who love Aleppo, but now, like thousands of others, they are forced to leave. Their neighborhood is in a tragic situation due to the siege, food shortage and cruel cold. Through this intimate short film we feel the weight of being stuck on the exodus and waiting in the evacuation route, heart-broken over their homeland. Equal to the suffering and fatigue is their love, keeping them together.

Why? - reportage by Ayyob AlQasem/Ahmed AlThiabet/Marwan AlBayani6', Jordan, Arabic with English subtitles (2017) UK Premiere

Many boys in Jordan must work at an early age to help their families. Ayman, a young Syrian refugee is no exception; he works day in day out at the market as he dreams of going to school and making friends. His access to schooling has already been denied by the state, a situation made more difficult due to his parents' lack of education, on top of this the local children refuse to let him join in their football match, leaving us pondering the valid question: Why?

Six Year Old Fears - short documentary by Lauren Anders Brown14', Jordan, English and Arabic with English subtitles (2017)

Sara is 6 years old, the same age as the war in Syria. She has spent her entire life in the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan. Now, she is about to be a big sister. Despite the difficult mental and physical conditions, the camp has the impressive statistic of zero maternal deaths during childbirth, but the US government's abrupt pulling of funding from the UNFPA has threatened to change this statistic. In this short documentary Sara tells us of her life and dreams for her and her new sister, innocently optimistic even though the new arrival could risk her mother's life.