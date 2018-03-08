Awards Ceremony - 26 April

April 26, 2017, 7:30pmJOIN US AS WE ANNOUNCE THE WINNERS OF 2018

Limited public availability: Register for Free tickets by emailing us: bbcarabicfestival@bbc.co.uk

BBC Arabic Festival Awards Ceremony

hosted by Wonho Chung

Wonho Chung is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian, singer and actor. Born to South Korean and Vietnamese parents in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and raised in Jordan, he is a multi-lingual performer who speaks Arabic as his native tongue. Since his breakout routine with the Axis of Evil Comedy Tour in 2007, Wonho has been touring globally to renowned events including Just for Laughs in Montreal, Festival du Rire in Marrakech and the Oslo Freedom Forum in Norway. Wonho has also enjoyed a burgeoning career in regional film and TV roles, working with emerging and established filmmakers across the Middle East.

2018 Musical Guest: Lekhfa

Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca and Tamer Abu Ghazaleh, names that have turned heads in alternative Arabic music with solo albums and conspicuous collaborations, with Lekhfa they give birth to an off kilter sound where layers of grit and beauty intertwine in and around the dystopian poems of their contemporary Mido Zoheir, whom they've dubbed the fourth member in this creation and one of the most talented Egyptian poets of their generation.

RECEPTION TO FOLLOWThis event will be filmed and televised on BBC Arabic television