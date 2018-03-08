Opening Night - 20 April

April 20, 2017, 7.30pmJOIN US FOR AN EVENING OF AWARD-WINNING FILMS TO BRING IN OUR 2018 FESTIVAL

Limited public availability: Register for Free tickets by emailing us: bbcarabicfestival@bbc.co.uk

Screening of BBC Arabic Festival Award Winning Films

Mare Nostrum, Best Short Film, 201714' - Arabic with English subtitles, Syria

On a Mediterranean shore, a Syrian father makes a decision to put his daughter's life at risk.

Directed by filmmaking couple Rana Kazkaz and Anas Khalaf who now live in Amman, Jordan after leaving Damascus due to the Syrian conflict.

Fate, Wherever It Takes Us, Best in Reportage, 20178' - Arabic with English subtitles, Jordan

'Kadar' means 'fate'. In this short, self-reflective video, Kadar narrates her own experience, shedding layers while giving a face to contemporary history that we all think familiar. Through experimental video technique and poetic, bitter-sweet descriptions, she takes us through her journey, from the minefields of Syria to asylum in Jordan and other unexpected places.

Directed by Kadar Fayyad, a tutor on human rights issues, youth and conflict.

Young Journalist Award screening: BBC Arabic annually rewards the most promising person aged 18 to 30 with a prize that includes training, mentoring and equipment.

2017 Young Journalist Award winner, Mohamed Jabaly, has been documenting the lives of six fellow asylum seekers from different corners of the Arab world. They live together in Tromso, northern Norway, where they form extraordinary bonds, becoming each other's new families to replace the ones they each left behind.

