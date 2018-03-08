This even is the final part of a full day made up of three panels of experts discussing various areas on the emergence of digital media and VR documentary.

Digital Journalism Day: Industry Outlook: The future of digital journalism: What can we expect?4:30 pm, Tuesday, April 24

William Gibson once said, 'The future is already here - it's just not very evenly distributed.' Speaking in this panel are experts who are part of a media future that many of us haven't even imagined. What is out there, how does it work and who is using it? Join us and take a sneak peek at a future that only a certain few have experienced. Join us on this final of three panel discussions. Our topic this afternoon is entitled: The future of digital journalism: What can we expect?

Our topic this afternoon is entitled: Industry Outlook: The future of digital journalism: What can we expect?

Speakers

Janet Jones is Dean of Arts and Creative Industries at London South Bank University. She has written extensively on the areas of newsgames, interactive documentary, digital journalism and broadcasting policy. Prior to this, Janet was a BBC producer and journalist for 15 years.

Zillah Watson is Editorial Lead on Future Content and Storytelling Projects for BBC Research & Development. Current projects include developing VR and immersive journalism for news/current affairs; curation of web content; and developing web-native ways to explore dramas and soaps.

Tom Millen is co-director of Crossover Labs - immersive media experts specialising in the creation and curation of cutting edge projects that combine technical innovation with storytelling. He is also a producer for interactive and immersive projects and mentor for their various training programmes.

The BBC Blue Room is a media technology demonstration team that showcases the new and exciting ways in which audiences are consuming and creating content. This year hot topics include immersive content and interactive storytelling. Experience the Blue Room's key devices in these areas and discuss them with the team of experts. The Blue Room team will be in the Media Café throughout the day.

Please visit this page again for updates on this event.