This even is part of a full day made up of three panels of experts discussing various areas on the emergence of digital media and VR documentary.

Digital Journalism Day: Industry Outlook: How is 'traditional media' making its move to VR and 360?1:30 pm, Tuesday, April 24

TV & Print news organizations are increasingly using 360 degree reporting: why and how are they embracing this and how does this look for the future? Some of the questions we will be looking at include the benefit of reporting in 360, what value it brings to the story and how accessible is it? Join us on the second of three panel discussions. Our topic this morning is entitled: Industry Outlook: How is 'traditional media' making its move to VR and 360?

Our topic this afternoon is entitled: Industry Outlook: How is 'traditional media' making its move to VR and 360?

Speakers:

Jayisha Patel is an award-winning documentary and VR experience-maker. Her latest VR project Notes to My Father (2017) was commissioned by Facebook's VR studio, Oculus and was cited by Vice as 'groundbreaking'. Jayisha is also a teacher of Immersive Storytelling at University College London.

Namak Khoshnow has produced award-winning 360 and VR report for BBC Arabic and the New York Times. Prior to moving into the digital realm, Namak produced hard-hitting documentaries including Slaves of the Caliphate (2014), which won him the New Ground Award for outstanding reporting.

The BBC Blue Room is a media technology demonstration team that showcases the new and exciting ways in which audiences are consuming and creating content. This year hot topics include immersive content and interactive storytelling. Experience the Blue Room's key devices in these areas and discuss them with the team of experts. The Blue Room team will be in the Media Café throughout the day.

Please visit this page again for updates on this event.