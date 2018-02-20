Pro-Syria forces 'enter Kurd-held enclave'

Syrian pro-government forces have entered the Kurdish-held border enclave of Afrin, reports say, raising the risk of clashes with Turkey.

It comes a day after Syria's state news agency said "popular forces" would be sent to support Afrin "against the Turkish regime's attack".

Turkey and allied rebels have been fighting Kurdish militia in Afrin for the past month.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.