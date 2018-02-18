Israel's Netanyahu attacks 'dangerous Iranian tiger'
Israel's prime minister has launched a stinging attack on Iran, telling a security conference in Munich it is the "greatest threat to our world".
Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would "not allow Iran's regime to put a noose of terror around our neck".
Mr Netanyahu drew a parallel between the 1938 Munich Agreement, seen as a failed attempt to appease Nazi Germany, and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
He said the deal had only "unleashed a dangerous Iranian tiger".
Mr Netanyahu accused Iran's foreign minister and representative in Munich, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is due to address delegates later on Sunday, of being the "smooth-talking mouthpiece of Iran's regime... [who] lies with eloquence".
He said Iran was falsely denying that it sent a drone into Israeli territory last week which was shot down by Israeli forces.
Holding up a remnant of what he said was the destroyed drone, he addressed Mr Zarif directly: "Do you recognise it? You should, it's yours. Don't test us."
Israel shoots down Iranian drone, then attacks Syrian targets