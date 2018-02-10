Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fighter jet was carrying out strikes on Iranian targets in Syria (file picture)

An Israeli fighter jet has crashed amid Syrian anti-aircraft fire after an offensive against Iranian targets in Syria, the Israeli military says.

The two pilots ejected and parachuted to safety after the crash in northern Israel. They were taken to hospital.

Israel said its aircraft, an F-16 jet, was carrying out strikes in response to the launch of an Iranian drone into Israel. The drone was intercepted.

Syria opened fire after an Israeli act of "aggression", state media said.

"A combat helicopter successfully intercepted an Iranian UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] that was launched from Syria and infiltrated Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement.

The statement added that the drone was identified quickly and was "under surveillance until the interception".

"In response, the IDF [Israel Defence Forces] targeted Iranian targets in Syria," the military said.

Red alert sirens sounded in areas of northern Israel and the Golan Heights due to Syrian anti-aircraft fire.

Residents reported hearing a number of explosions and heavy aerial activity in the area near Israel's borders with Jordan and Syria.

Syrian state media quoted a military source as saying that the country's air defences opened fire in response to an Israeli act of "aggression" against a military base on Saturday, hitting "more than one plane".

Israeli strikes in Syria are not unusual, the BBC's Middle East correspondent Tom Bateman says. But he adds that the downing of an Israeli fighter jet marks one of the most serious escalations yet.