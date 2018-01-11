Image copyright AFP Image caption Youths held up Palestinian flags at a protest on the Gaza-Israel border on Tuesday

Two Palestinian youths have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry says.

Amir Abu Musaid, 16, was shot near Gaza's border fence, reportedly during a protest at the recent US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The Israeli military said it fired at rioters who "put our forces in danger".

Another 16-year-old, Omar Qadous, was shot between the villages of Iraq Burin and Til, in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli military said troops had come under attack from a "massive barrage of rocks" and that they had fired at the main instigator.

But Palestinian Authority official Ghassan Daghlas told the Wafa news agency that Israeli soldiers manning a checkpoint there opened fire "without any reason".

The Maan news agency cited local sources as saying that shots were fired by a sniper during a protest against restrictions put in place in the area as Israeli troops searched for the gunmen who killed an Israeli settler on Tuesday night.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Israeli troops are searching for suspected Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli settler

Raziel Shevach, a 35-year-old rabbi and father-of-six, was shot several times as he drove along a highway near the settlement outpost of Havat Gilad.

No group has said it was behind the attack, but the Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad praised the attackers.

At least 16 Palestinians and one Israeli have now been killed since 6 December, when President Donald Trump reversed decades of US policy by recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital and starting preparations to move the US embassy.

Fourteen of the Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops, while two have died as a result of Israeli air strikes in response to rocket fire from Gaza.

The status of Jerusalem goes to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why the city of Jerusalem matters

Israel regards Jerusalem as its "eternal and undivided" capital, while the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem - occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war - as the capital of a future state.

Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem has never been recognised internationally, and according to the 1993 Israel-Palestinian peace accords, the final status of Jerusalem is meant to be discussed in the latter stages of peace talks.