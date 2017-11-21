Image copyright Reuters Image caption Saad Hariri arrived in Beirut shortly before midnight on Tuesday

Lebanese PM Saad Hariri has arrived back in Beirut for the first time since announcing his resignation in Saudi Arabia more than two weeks ago.

TV pictures from Beirut international airport showed Mr Hariri being greeted by members of the security forces as he disembarked from his plane.

Mr Hariri caused a political crisis when he quit during a visit to Riyadh.

He denied speculation that Saudi Arabia had forced him to quit as part of a regional power struggle with Iran.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has refused to accept his resignation until he returns to present it in person.

On Saturday, Mr Hariri flew to Paris where he met French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been trying to broker a way out of the stalemate.

Mr Hariri stopped off briefly in Egypt and Cyprus on his way back to Beirut on Tuesday.

While in France, Mr Hariri vowed to return to Lebanon to take part in independence celebrations on Wednesday, adding: "It is there that I will make known my position... after meeting President Aoun."

Mr Hariri abruptly announced he was resigning during a trip to Saudi Arabia on 4 November.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Hariri held talks with President Macron in Paris

In a televised statement, he said he feared assassination.

He also accused Iran of sowing "discord, devastation and destruction" in the region and alleged that the Hezbollah group, which is Iran's ally in Lebanon, was destabilising the nation.

Hezbollah is part of a national unity government that Mr Hariri formed last year.

President Aoun accused Saudi Arabia of holding Mr Hariri against his will but both the Saudis and Mr Hariri denied this.

Mr Hariri has close ties with Saudi Arabia. He holds both Lebanese and Saudi citizenship, owns properties in the kingdom, and Riyadh is a key backer of his political party, the Future Movement.