Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Saad Hariri resigned unexpectedly on 4 November

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has tweeted that he is "on the way to the airport", denying claims that he is being held hostage in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Hariri resigned unexpectedly during a visit to Riyadh on 4 November - but his resignation has not been accepted.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had invited Mr Hariri to Paris after talks with Saudi officials.

Lebanese officials have said Mr Hariri is being detained in Saudi Arabia - a claim denied as "false" by Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has also denied forcing Mr Hariri to resign in an attempt to curb the influence of its regional rival Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah, which is part of a national unity government that Mr Hariri formed last year.

France, Lebanon's onetime colonial ruler, has been trying to mediate in the crisis.