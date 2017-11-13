In pictures: Deadly earthquake in Iran and Iraq

Hundreds have been killed in an overnight 7.3 magnitude earthquake in the countries' border region.

  • Rescue workers work by torchlight as sun begins to rise at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran"s Kermanshah province AFP

    The earthquake was felt in both Iran and Iraq, with tremors reported as far as the Mediterranean

  • A damaged van and buildings are seen following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran"s Kermanshah province AFP

    Daylight revealed the damage to buildings after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake

  • Residents huddle around a fire outside of housing buildings, AFP

    Damage was reported in at least eight villages, the head of Iran's Red Crescent Organisation said

  • A rescuer and a dog are pictured searching through destroyed buildings AFP

    Rescue efforts began in darkness as the confirmed number of injuries ran into the thousands

  • A man reacts following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran November 13, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS TASNIM news agency via reuters

    The death toll from the 7.3-magnitude earthquake already reached hundreds on Monday morning

  • Residents are pictured distressed in the street in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah TASNIM news agency via reuters

    Iranian television said most of the victims died in Sarpol-e Zahab in Kermanshah, Iran

  • Some people lie on the floor as hospitals are so overwhelmed in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah TASNIM news agency via reuters

    Images from Sarpol-e Zahab county showed hospitals overwhelmed by the injured

