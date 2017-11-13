In pictures: Deadly earthquake in Iran and Iraq
Hundreds have been killed in an overnight 7.3 magnitude earthquake in the countries' border region.
-
AFP
The earthquake was felt in both Iran and Iraq, with tremors reported as far as the Mediterranean
-
AFP
Daylight revealed the damage to buildings after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake
-
AFP
Damage was reported in at least eight villages, the head of Iran's Red Crescent Organisation said
-
AFP
Rescue efforts began in darkness as the confirmed number of injuries ran into the thousands
-
TASNIM news agency via reuters
The death toll from the 7.3-magnitude earthquake already reached hundreds on Monday morning
-
TASNIM news agency via reuters
Iranian television said most of the victims died in Sarpol-e Zahab in Kermanshah, Iran
-
TASNIM news agency via reuters
Images from Sarpol-e Zahab county showed hospitals overwhelmed by the injured