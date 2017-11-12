An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 has hit the border region between Iran and Iraq, the US Geological Survey (USGS) says.

It struck 32km (20mi) south-west of the Iraqi town of Halabja, the USGS said.

Iranian state media said it was felt in several provinces, with eight villages damaged and electricity cut.

Kurdish TV also said many people in Iraqi Kurdistan fled their homes when it struck but there were no initial reports of casualties.