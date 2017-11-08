Syrian army and allied forces have taken Albu Kamal, the last major town held by so-called Islamic State in the country, pro-government sources say.

Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces also took part in the operation, close to the border between the two countries.

The two groups had been making significant gains against IS in their respective countries in recent weeks.

IS overran vast areas of both Syria and Iraq in the summer of 2014, establishing a "caliphate".