Image copyright AFP Image caption The airport is located north of Riyadh

A loud explosion has been heard near Riyadh's airport, with unconfirmed reports saying Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile from Yemen.

Saudi air defence forces were quoted by broadcaster Al-Arabiya as saying they intercepted the missile north-east of the capital.

A TV channel linked to Houthi rebels in Yemen said the missile was launched at the airport.

Saudi forces have reported shooting down Houthi missiles before.

It is unclear if any damage was caused or if there have been any casualties.

Yemen has been devastated by a war between forces loyal to the internationally-recognised government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and those allied to the Houthi rebel movement.

Saudi Arabia is leading a campaign to defeat the Houthis.