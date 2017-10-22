Image copyright EPA Image caption PMU forces were involved in last week's Iraq government push into Kirkuk

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said Iran-backed militias who have been fighting the so-called Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq should go home as the battle is nearing its end.

Mr Tillerson said all foreign fighters should leave and let Iraqis rebuild.

He was speaking during a visit to Saudi Arabia partly aimed at curbing Iran's influence in the region.

His trip follows President Donald Trump's announcement of a more confrontational approach to Tehran.

The US and its allies have been fighting the same enemy as the Iranians in the same theatre of war, despite Washington's opposition to their presence.

US-backed Iraqi government forces have been fighting IS alongside Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), a coalition of mostly Shia militia, many backed and funded by Iran.

Some PMUs have been accused of abuses against Sunni civilians, including torture and killings, during previous operations to regain territory from IS in Iraq.

PMU militia were also involved in last week's Iraqi government takeover of large areas held by the Kurds since 2014, when IS swept though northern Iraq amid an Iraqi army collapse.

Mr Tillerson wants Iraqi Shias in these militias either to integrate into the Iraqi army or put down their arms, a US official told the BBC. Their Iranian backers should leave the country, the official said.

Mr Tillerson was was attending the inauguration of a new joint body established by Iraq and Saudi Arabia to co-ordinate economic development and counter-terrorism activities.

He said it would help Iraq stand on its own feet after the battle against the Islamic State group, and help counter some of Iran's influence in the country.

Mr Tillerson's next stop on his Gulf tour is Qatar, where he will try to help resolve the state's bitter dispute with Saudi Arabia and its allies.