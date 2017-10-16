Dozens die in Portugal and Spain wildfires
Images of wildfires raging in Portugal and Spain that have left more than 30 people dead.
EPA
Wildfires sprang up in central and northern Portugal over the weekend, killing and injuring dozens of people.
EPA
Parts of northern Spain were also affected by the fires.
EPA
Residents did what they could to try and protect their property as the flames drew nearer.
EPA
Some watched from a distance, hoping they would not be forced to move from their homes.
EPA
Others were evacuated because of the fires - here residents from a retirement home in Barbeita were taken to a school.
EPA
The blazes were tackled by helicopters dropping water from the air...
EPA
...as well as thousands of firefighters on the ground.
Reuters
Roads were affected and some closed due to the proximity of the wildfires.
EPA
The Portuguese authorities declared a state of emergency as fires continued to rage on Monday.
EPA
Officials in Spain said arson was to blame and that several people had been identified in connection with the fires.
EPA
In some places, all that was left was burnt landscapes with charred or destroyed trees.
AFP
Houses were literally taken apart as a result of the fires in some places.
Reuters
While inside others attacked by the fires, nothing was left to be salvaged.