A shooting at a royal palace in Saudi Arabia has left two security guards dead and three others injured, according to state media.

A statement from the Saudi interior ministry said a 28-year-old man was killed after he drove up to the palace gates in Jeddah and shot at security.

The man was named as Mansour al-Amri, a Saudi national.

The US embassy had earlier warned citizens after unconfirmed reports on Saturday of an attack in the area.

"Due to the possibility of ongoing police activity, American citizens are advised to exercise caution when travelling through the area," the embassy said in a brief statement.

Local media reported that incident happened at about 15:15 (12:15 GMT).

No further information about the attack or the gunman's motive is known.