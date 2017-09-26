Middle East

Palestinian gunman kills three Israelis in West Bank

Breaking News image

Three Israelis have been shot and killed by a Palestinian gunman at the entrance to a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, police say.

The gunman was also shot and died later but has not yet been identified, a police spokesman said.

The gunman had "arrived at the rear gate of Har Adar along with Palestinian labourers entering the settlement" before opening fire on Israeli police guards, police said.

Another Israeli was injured.