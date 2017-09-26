Palestinian gunman kills three Israelis in West Bank
- 26 September 2017
- From the section Middle East
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three Israelis have been shot and killed by a Palestinian gunman at the entrance to a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, police say.
The gunman was also shot and died later but has not yet been identified, a police spokesman said.
The gunman had "arrived at the rear gate of Har Adar along with Palestinian labourers entering the settlement" before opening fire on Israeli police guards, police said.
Another Israeli was injured.