Image copyright EPA Image caption The Khoramshahr missile was displayed at a military parade on Friday

Iran says it has successfully tested a new-medium range missile, in defiance of US President Donald Trump.

The launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which has a range of 2,000 km (1242 miles), was shown on state TV. It is unclear when the test took place.

At the UN on Tuesday, Mr Trump criticised Iran's missile programme and the 2015 nuclear deal with the country.

On Friday Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would increase its military power "as a deterrent"

The Khoramshahr missile was first displayed at a military parade on Friday in Tehran. It is capable of carrying multiple warheads, state broadcaster Press TV reports.

The US announced fresh sanctions on Iran in July over its ballistic missile programme and what it said was Iran's support for terror organisations.

It also imposed sanctions on Iran after a ballistic missile test in January. It says such launches violate the spirit of the 2015 agreement between Iran and six world powers to limit its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

At the UN General Assembly this week, the US and Iranian leaders traded barbs.

Media caption Trump and Rouhani trade insults in UN podium duel

President Trump included Iran among a "small group of rogue regimes", said its government was bent on "death and destruction" and said the nuclear agreement was an "embarrassment" to the US.

Mr Rouhani responded by referring to a "rogue newcomer to international politics" and deplored the US leader's "ignorant, absurd and hateful rhetoric".

He said his country would "not be the first" to violate the deal, which Mr Trump has threatened to pull out of.