Image caption The attacks happened near Nasiriya in southern Iraq

At least 50 people have been killed in two attacks in southern Iraq, health officials say.

In the first attack, gunmen stormed a roadside restaurant near Nasiriya, the capital of Dhiqar province, and opened fire, a spokesman for the Iraqi interior ministry said.

Soon afterwards, a car bomb exploded at a nearby checkpoint. One report said four Iranians were among those killed.

The so-called Islamic State group has said it carried out the attack.

According to news agency AFP, one report said the attackers were disguised as members of Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) - a mainly Shia group that has fought alongside Iraqi forces against IS.