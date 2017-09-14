Iraq: At least 50 die in twin attacks near Nasiriya
At least 50 people have been killed in two attacks in southern Iraq, health officials say.
In the first attack, gunmen stormed a roadside restaurant near Nasiriya, the capital of Dhiqar province, and opened fire, a spokesman for the Iraqi interior ministry said.
Soon afterwards, a car bomb exploded at a nearby checkpoint. One report said four Iranians were among those killed.
The so-called Islamic State group has said it carried out the attack.
According to news agency AFP, one report said the attackers were disguised as members of Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) - a mainly Shia group that has fought alongside Iraqi forces against IS.