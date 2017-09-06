Falluja: After Islamic State
- 6 September 2017
- From the section Middle East
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
So-called Islamic State is fighting desperately to avoid destruction, after losing its stronghold in Mosul. But what happens after IS leaves town?
The troubled Iraqi city of Falluja has painful lessons.
TAP HERE to read more