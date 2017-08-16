Bahrain state TV accuses Qatar of fomenting unrest

Image copyright AFP Image caption A purported telephone call between Ali Salman (left) and Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani was recorded

Bahrain's state TV channel has accused Qatar of plotting with the kingdom's main opposition grouping to stoke anti-government unrest in 2011.

It broadcast purported recordings of telephone calls between former Qatari PM Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani and Wefaq leader Ali Salman, in which it claimed they agreed to an "escalation".

The Bahraini public prosecutor has begun an investigation into the calls.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt cut links with Qatar in June.

The four countries accuse the emirate of supporting terrorist groups and of being too close to Iran - allegations the emirate has vigorously denied.

Qatar has condemned the land, sea and air restrictions put in place by its neighbours, which have forced it to import food by sea and air to meet the basic needs of its population of 2.7 million.

The state-run Bahrain news agency reported that the purported telephone conversation between Sheikh Hamad and Ali Salman "included an agreement between the two speakers on... how to deal with the situation then so as to exacerbate it and undermine Bahrain's interests and stability".

"This represents a crime of exchanging intelligence information with a foreign country to jeopardize the kingdom's national interests," it added. "The public prosecution will announce the outcome of the investigation as soon as it is over."

There was no immediate comment from the Qatari authorities or from Sheikh Hamad, who stepped down as prime minister and foreign minister in 2013.

Sunni-ruled Bahrain has been wracked by unrest since security forces crushed pro-democracy protests mainly led by the majority Shia community six years ago.

The king brought in troops from neighbouring Sunni-led Gulf states to end the demonstrations and restore order. The unrest left 30 civilians and five police dead.

Activists say dozens more people have been killed in clashes between protesters and security forces since then, while bomb attacks blamed on Shia militants allegedly backed by Iran have killed a number of policemen.

Sheikh Ali Salman was jailed in 2015 after being convicted of inciting hatred, promoting disobedience and insulting public institutions, while Wefaq was dissolved last year for allegedly fomenting sectarian unrest.