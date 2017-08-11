Egypt train collision 'kills 20' in Alexandria
- 11 August 2017
Middle East
At least 20 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a collision involving two passenger trains in northern Egypt, health officials say.
One train was travelling from Cairo and the other from Port Said when they hit head-on in the northern coastal city of Alexandria, local media report.