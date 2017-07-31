For 2018 we announce a new category: Digital Journalism

The world of journalism is, yet again, being revolutionized. More and more people get their news electronically, while more still access information via hand held devices on the go. As a consequence, digital journalism is emerging as an interactive multimedia form of storytelling. What people don't have time for in terms of reading reports, they are making up for by accessing the full story through images, video, or sound embedded onto maps, blogs, or time lines. At times these will also include immersive film, 360 degree views, and even 'news gaming'. The possibilities, much like our digital scope today, are endless.

Rules:

- These must be about current affairs and must be journalistic

- Only about the Arab world

- Works must have been produced after January 1, 2016

- Student projects are allowed, encouraged

- Previously published pieces will be considered

- Works will not have been financed or backed by a major media organization

- Works can be sent in as links or by mail on a flash key, hard drive or CD. (Flash key, hard drive or CD will not be returned to the entrant.)

- Submissions are welcome from all over the world but must be in either English or Arabic. We will accept translations. Any submissions not in these two languages and without translations will not be accepted.

Entries into the Digital Journalism category are also eligible for the BBC Arabic Young Journalist Award and the Liliane Landor Award for Best in Journalism.

Go to our How to Submit page to download the form and submit your work.