Attack at Israel embassy in Jordan – reports

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption No official information has been released about the reported attack in Amman

Security forces have surrounded the Israeli embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman, amid reports of an attack.

A BBC reporter at the scene says the immediate vicinity has been locked down but authorities have not released details.

Media reports citing security sources say one person is dead and one injured. The BBC has not be able to verify this.

Israeli authorities are believed to be evacuating embassy staff.

The heavily protected embassy is located in the Rabiyeh neighbourhood, a residential district of Amman.

On Friday, thousands of Jordanians protested in Amman against Israel over the installation of metal detectors at a site sacred to both Muslims and Jews in Jerusalem.

Jordan is the custodian of Muslim religious sites in the city.