US coalition downs Syrian army plane in Raqqa

The US-led coalition in Syria has shot down a Syrian military jet in Raqqa province.

The Syrian army said its warplane was on a mission against the Islamic State (IS) group when it came under fire on Sunday, according to state television.

It said the incident would have "dangerous repercussions" on efforts to fight terrorism.

The US said it acted in self-defence after the Syrian regime dropped bombs near US-backed fighters.

"In accordance with rules of engagement and in collective self-defence of Coalition-partnered forces [the plane] was immediately shot down," said the US military in a statement.