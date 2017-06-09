Qatar blockade: US urges Gulf states to ease restrictions

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Gulf countries must ease the blockade on Qatar, which is accused by Arab neighbours of funding terrorism.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain cut travel and diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday.

Mr Tillerson said the blockade was having humanitarian consequences.

But while praising Qatar's emir for working to limit the funding of terror groups, Mr Tillerson said more needed to be done.

The Qataris deny accusations that they support Islamist extremists.

On Monday, the tiny, oil- and gas-rich state was cut off and isolated by some of the Arab world's most powerful countries.

Qatari planes were banned from using some of their neighbours' airspace.

The dramatic moves came after years of tension between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours, in particular Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE gave Qatari nationals two weeks to leave, and banned their own citizens from travelling to Qatar.

"There are humanitarian consequences to this blockade," Mr Tillerson said in Washington. "We are seeing shortages of food, families are being forcibly separated and children pulled out of school."

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump discussed Qatar and the need for Gulf unity with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.