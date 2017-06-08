Qatar vows 'no surrender' in row with Arab states

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Saudi Arabia and several other Arab states have suspended flights to and from Qatar

Qatar has vowed it will "not surrender" its foreign policy in a row with other Arab states over its alleged connections to extremism.

Foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said he favoured diplomacy to resolve the escalating crisis and that there was no military solution, Reuters reported.

Qatar rejects claims it is a leading supporter of Islamist extremism.

Saudi Arabia and other states cut travel and diplomatic links on Monday.

The emir of Kuwait is trying to mediate the row, carrying out shuttle diplomacy between Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Addressing reporters in Doha on Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar had been isolated "because we are successful and progressive".

"We are a platform for peace not terrorism. This dispute is threatening the stability of the entire region," he said, adding: "We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy."

He said Iran had offered the use of three of its ports to ship food and water to Qatar as supplies ran low, but he said the offer had not yet been accepted.

Qatar is heavily dependent on food imports and the crisis has led to stockpiling and shortages.

Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar had never before experienced such hostility.

In another development, Russia said Sheikh Mohammed would fly to Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Saturday.

They will discuss "urgent international" issues, Tass news agency reported, but there were no further details.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The economic disruption could have an impact on Qatar if the dispute drags on

BBC diplomatic correspondent James Robbins says Russia's intervention could complicate existing efforts to defuse the situation.

Several countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt cut diplomatic and flight links with Qatar on Monday. Saudi Arabia also closed its land border, a vital lifeline for supplies.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has said Qatar needs to cut ties with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the occupied territories, and the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, if it wanted to end its isolation.

Meanwhile, Bahrain has joined the UAE in threatening jail terms for anyone voicing support for Qatar.

"Any expression of sympathy with the government of Qatar or opposition to the measures taken by the government of Bahrain, whether through social media, Twitter or any other form of communication, is a criminal offence punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine," a statement from the interior ministry said.

Turkey, in an apparent act of support for Qatar, has approved a bill allowing more troops to be based there. The Turkish president has also offered to mediate.

Qatar is also home to the biggest American air base in the region.

US President Donald Trump urged Gulf unity in a call to Saudi Arabia's King Salman, US officials said on Wednesday.

However, he had earlier claimed credit for the pressure placed on Qatar saying his recent visit to Saudi Arabia was "already paying off".