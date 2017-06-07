Iran shootings: Parliament and Khomeini shrine attacked

Image copyright AFP Image caption The mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini is in southern Tehran (file photo)

Armed men have opened fire at the Iranian parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini in the capital, Tehran, Iranian media report.

At least one gunman fired shots inside parliament, wounding a guard, news agencies said. There are conflicting reports of other people hurt.

There are also reports of an attack at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of the modern state.

Fars news agency says three armed men raided the shrine in southern Tehran.

Two of the assailants shot at visitors, while the third "detonated himself in a suicide attack", the semi-official news agency said.

A witness told Reuters news agency that the incident at parliament was over.

Security forces had massed inside and outside the building, the witness said.

Iran's IRIB news agency quoted an MP as saying there were a number of attackers at the parliament building, armed with AK-47 rifles.

"There were three attackers armed with two Kalashnikov rifles and one colt pistol," MP Elyas Hazrati was quoted as saying.

The news agency said two security guards were injured.

The shooting at the mausoleum, several kilometres to the south, happened at the same time and appeared to be co-ordinated, reports said.