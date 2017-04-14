Jerusalem stabbing: British woman killed in tram attack

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police cordon off the road leading to scene of the attack near the Old City

A British woman thought to be in her 20s has been stabbed to death in Jerusalem, police have said.

The tourist was attacked while she travelled on a tram in Tzahal Square, which was packed with people celebrating Good Friday and Passover.

She was taken to hospital but died from her injuries soon afterwards.

Israel's Shin Bet domestic security service said her attacker, a 57-year-old Palestinian man from east Jerusalem, was arrested at the scene.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are in touch with local authorities following an incident in Jerusalem on April 14."