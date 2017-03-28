Street art events promote Yemen peace

Murad Subay, also known as Yemen's Banksy, and award-winning British artist Lisa-Marie Gibbs, held simultaneous street art events in Yemen and the UK, to protest against the conflict in Yemen that has killed more than 7,600 people since it began in March 2015.

Video journalist: Suniti Singh and Sumaya Bakhsh; images courtesy of AP/AFP/Getty, Salvo Toscano, Najeeb Subay and Sumaya Bakhsh

