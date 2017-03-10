Battle for Mosul: The high price of freedom

Fears are growing for the tens of thousands of civilians trapped in Iraq's second city of Mosul as government forces try to recapture it from so-called Islamic State.

After five months of fighting and heavy casualties, Iraqi forces control the east of the city; now they're pushing deeper into the extremists' stronghold in the west.

Fifty thousand people have fled the west of the city in the past fortnight alone.

Orla Guerin reports from the latest areas to be taken back from IS control.