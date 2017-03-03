Banksy decorates West Bank hotel with views of Israel's wall

A hotel which prides itself on the "worst view in the world" is set to attract international attention - because it is a collaboration with the famous street artist Banksy.
The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem looks out on the concrete slabs of the controversial barrier Israel has built in and around the occupied West Bank.
Israel says it is needed to prevent terror attacks. Palestinians say it is a device to grab land and the International Court of Justice has called it illegal.
The rooms of the hotel are also filled with the anonymous artist's work, much of which is about the conflict.
The owners say it will be a real, functioning hotel, opening on 20 March.
But the hotel is also part art gallery and part political statement.
