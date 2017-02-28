Will SpaceX be ready to fly tourists around the moon?

The American private rocket firm SpaceX is planning to send two space tourists around the moon in 2018

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said, "This presents an opportunity for humans to return to deep space for the first time in 45 years".

Dr Tamela Maciel from the National Space Centre in Britain explores what challenges the company will face in meeting the deadline.

(Picture: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket makes a successful launch with the SES-9 communications satellite in March, 2016 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Credit: NASA via Getty Images)