Coptic Christian mother sees husband and son killed

Hundreds of Coptic Christians have fled Egypt’s northern Sinai region after a spate of attacks by the Islamic State group.

They are taking refuge in the city of Ismailiya after seven Christians were murdered within two weeks.

Coptic Christians make up about 10% of Egypt’s population and have been frequently targeted by Islamic militants, most recently in December when 30 people were killed after a bomb exploded at a church in Cairo.

BBC Arabic's Sally Nabil reports.